Otton (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Otton is on track to return from a three-game absence following full practice participation Thursday and Friday, although coach Todd Bowles stopped short of promising the tight end will play. Bowles did confirm that Otton is trending in the right direction, per Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site, which means Payne Durham and Devin Culp likely will fall back to minimal roles after making significant contributions to Tampa Bay's passing game over the final few weeks of the regular season.