Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Otton (knee) is "trending in the right direction" and would've been a limited participant if the team had held a normal practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Bucs had a walk-through rather than a more strenuous practice, and they'll presumably list Otton as a limited participant on the official injury report Wednesday afternoon/evening. He missed the final three games of the regular season, allowing Payne Durham to step in as the starter while Devin Culp took on some of the passing-down snaps. An every-down player when healthy throughout his NFL career, Otton might have a somewhat lesser role if he makes it back for Sunday's matchup with Washington.