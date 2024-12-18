Otton didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.

Since earning 10-plus targets in three consecutive games from Weeks 7 through 9, Otton has mustered a 15-179-0 line on 25 targets over the last five games. The downturn in production was likely a byproduct of Mike Evans' return to the lineup Week 12, but Otton also has just three red-zone targets over the last four games and hasn't scored a touchdown during that time. Otton's health is now worth tracking as the Buccaneers prepare for Sunday's contest at Dallas.