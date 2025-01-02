Culp (ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Culp was limited in the Buccaneers' first Week 18 practice due to the injury, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears the way for him to suit up in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Saints. The rookie seventh-round pick played a season-high 19 snaps in last week's blowout win over the Panthers, finishing with three catches for 52 yards on four targets. With the Week 18 statuses of both Cade Otton (knee) and Payne Durham (quadricep) in flux with neither tight end having yet turned in a full practice this week, Culp could once again be headed for a meaningful role Sunday.