Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Questionable for Week 4

McCoy (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

McCoy played through his ankle injury last week against the Vikings and, after logging a full practice Friday, we think he'll do the same this weekend. If not, Sealver Siliga and Clinton McDonald could be in store for added reps.

