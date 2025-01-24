Dennis (shoulder) supplied 22 tackles (14 solo), including 1.0 sacks, over four regular-season games in 2024.

Dennis played in just three games for all practical purposes, as he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending shoulder injury just five snaps into a Week 4 game against the Eagles. The second-year linebacker appeared to be on his way to a breakout season if the small sample size was any indication, considering Dennis had totaled 18 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in the first two games of the campaign alone. Dennis still managed to collect nine additional tackles in nine fewer games during his brief time on the field in 2024, as he played two more snaps than in 2023 during those three-plus games. Dennis should be fully healthy by the time OTAs roll around, and with K.J. Britt slated to hit unrestricted free agency, Dennis could have a chance to make a case for a starting job this offseason and in training camp.