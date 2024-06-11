Wirfs is present Tuesday for the start of June minicamp, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

His presence for the first mandatory practices of the offseason suggests Wirfs isn't holding out, although he could still change his mind before training camp if he doesn't have a long-term contract by then. He's scheduled to play out 2024 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract for $18.2 million, which is well south of the average annual value he figures to eventually get on a multi-year deal. Lions RT Penei Sewell signed a four-year, $112 million extension earlier this offseason, with $85 million in guarantees and $43 million guaranteed at signing. Wirfs likely expects a similar contract and could even make a case for being paid more than Sewell.