Wirfs (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The starting left tackle was questionable coming into Sunday after spraining his MCL in Week 10 against the 49ers and missing the Bucs' Week 12 win over the Giants. Wirfs was also a limited participant in practice throughout the week leading up to this game. The fifth-year pro, who signed a five-year, $140.63-million extension in August, has started all 10 games he's played in this season and all 81 that he's played in over the course of his career.