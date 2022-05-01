Strong is expected to sign with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Bo Wulf of The Athletic reports.

Strong's tape at Nevada doesn't lie, including a completion percentage better than 70 in both of the last two seasons and 4,175 yards, 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games in 2021. Having said that, he also has a checkered medical history with his knee, which required two procedures this offseason and previously had surgery to repair an osteochondritis dissecans lesion before his senior year of high school, according to NFL.com. The proceeding likely spurred his precipitous drop from potential Day 2 pick to without a team following the draft. Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Philadelphia has extended Strong a signing bonus worth $20,000 and a $300,000 base salary. With Jalen Hurts (ankle) entrenched as the starting quarterback and Gardner Minshew also on the roster, Strong likely will compete with Reid Sinnett and fellow (likely) incoming UDFA EJ Perry.