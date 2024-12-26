Perryman (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Patriots after logging a DNP on Thursday's injury report.

Perryman aggravated a groin injury during the Chargers' Week 16 win over the Broncos. The injury was severe enough for him to be sidelined all week, and he'll work on progressing through his recovery enough to be available for the Chargers' regular-season finale against the Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 5. Rookie third-round pick Junior Colson ended up playing a season-high 36 defensive snaps in Week 16, and he could have the inside track on Nick Niemann and Troy Dye to start at inside linebacker alongside Daiyan Henley on Saturday due to Perryman's injury.