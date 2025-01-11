Perryman (groin) is active for Saturday's wild-card matchup versus the Texans.

Perryman missed the final two games of the regular season due to a lingering groin issue, but he'll be available for Los Angeles' first playoff contest. The veteran linebacker will likely reclaim his starting role, though he wasn't an every-down player even prior to the injury, as he shared the workload with Junior Colson and Troy Dye. That could be the case again Saturday, especially since Perryman has logged just 11 defensive snaps since Week 11.