Everett (groin) practiced fully Thursday.
Everett, who was inactive for this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, thus is on track to return to action this weekend against the 4-7 Cardinals, who gave up two TDs to TE George Kittle in a Week 11 loss to the 49ers. Through nine appearances to date, Everett has put together a 34-364-2 line on 55 targets, a rate of production that provides the 28-year-old with lineup utility in deeper fantasy formats.
