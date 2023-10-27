Everett (hip) practiced fully Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Everett has trended in the right direction throughout the week, upgrading from no practice activity Wednesday to limited participation Thursday before taking every rep in Friday's session. He exited the Chargers' Week 7 loss to the Chiefs with what was previously termed as a quadricep injury. While Everett's full participation Friday suggests he's more likely than not to suit up, his questionable tag ma ycause unease for those relying on the tight end in fantasy. Replacement options will be limited since the Chargers don't kick off until 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.