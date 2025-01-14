Patterson signed a reserve/future contract with the Chargers on Monday.

Patterson was unsuccessful in making the Chargers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he signed with their practice squad Sept. 2. He was elevated for the Chargers' wild-card game against the Texans on Saturday, but ended up being inactive for the contest. The 25-year-old running back will stay with the Bolts during OTAs, minicamp and training camp in an effort to earn a spot on the 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign.