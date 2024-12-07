The Chargers elevated Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Patterson signed with the Chargers' practice squad in early September after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. It's his first elevation of the 2024 campaign, though he'll likely be restricted to a special teams role as the Chargers already have Gus Edwards, Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins in the backfield. Patterson last saw NFL regular-season action in 2022 with the Commanders, and across three games he turned 17 carries into 78 yards.
More News
-
Jaret Patterson: Joins Chargers' practice squad•
-
Jaret Patterson: Waived by Bolts•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: First RB with touch Saturday•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Pushing for No. 3 job•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Tallies 42 yards in preseason loss•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Taking some first-team reps•