McConkey secured all six targets for 87 yards in the Chargers' 34-27 win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

McConkey set the pace in receptions and receiving yards while sharing the team lead in targets with fellow receivers Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston. The rookie wideout final catch of the night came early in the fourth quarter but was critical, as his 17-yard grab took the ball down to the Broncos' 19-yard line and Justin Herbert threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Derius Davis on the next play to give the Chargers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. McConkey has come on strong down the stretch, as he'll head into a Week 17 road matchup against the Patriots on Saturday, Dec. 28 with at least six receptions and 83 receiving yards in four of the last five contests.