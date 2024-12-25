Jones (calf) isn't expected to suit up in Wednesday's Week 17 matchup versus Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones strained his calf last Saturday against Houston and logged a DNP/DNP/LP progression in practice this week, though all three designations were estimations due to the fact that Kansas City held only walkthroughs. It appears the defensive tackle will be inactive on gameday for the first time this season, but official word on Jones' status likely won't come until about 90 minutes prior to the 1:00 PM ET kickoff. If Jones can't play Wednesday, Mike Pennel could be in line for more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps.