Sorensen had five tackles (two solo) and one interception during Monday's 26-17 win over the Bills.

The 30-year-old played 100 percent of defensive snaps for the first time this season and secured his first interception of the year of Josh Allen to deal the win for Kansas City. Sorensen is playing a significant role in the secondary for the Chiefs, but he's not much of an IDP option with 29 total tackles through six games.