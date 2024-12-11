Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Brown (shoulder) is "getting close" to practicing and is "chomping at the bit" to return, Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride reports.

Reid declined to provide an estimated date for Brown's return and didn't say how much the wideout would need to practice before playing in a game. Brown presumably will miss Week 15 and probably should be viewed as a long shot for Week 16, but it won't be surprising if he makes it back for the final game or two of the regular season. If nothing else, the Chiefs seemingly expect him to be a major contributor during the playoffs.