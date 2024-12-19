Brown (shoulder), who officially remains on IR, practiced in full Thursday and does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Texans.

Coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Brown has "a good chance" to be officially activated from IR in time to make his season debut Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The speedy wideout's lack of an injury designation reflects that optimism. Brown's recovery from left shoulder surgery undergone back in September has prevented him from yet suiting up for a single game this season, so if available Saturday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Kansas City ease him into the offense with a light snap count, with the intention to ramp up his involvement for the playoffs.