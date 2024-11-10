Mahomes completed 28 of 42 passes for 266 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and added three carries for 19 yards in the Chiefs' 16-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Mahomes took four sacks from the aggressive Broncos defense, but he was able to do just enough to give his team a chance to preserve its undefeated mark. The two-time MVP focused a significant deal of attention on Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce -- the latter who was on the receiving end of Mahomes' only touchdown -- as Denver forced plenty of short and intermediate throws, but he still found his way to his third straight 260-plus-yard total. Mahomes and the Chiefs' quest to get to 10-0 intersects with the Bills in a Week 11 road showdown next Sunday.