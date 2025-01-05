Mahomes (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Mahomes had been listed as doubtful heading into the weekend due to the mild right high-ankle sprain he sustained in a Dec. 15 win over the Browns, but he played through the injury at a high level in the Chiefs' last two contests, completing 57 of 79 pass attempts for 580 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 45 yards and another score on the ground between wins over the Texans and Steelers. With the Chiefs entering Week 18 having secured the AFC's No. 1 seed, Mahomes will get some rest in the regular-season finale along with several other key veterans. Carson Wentz will direct the offense in Denver, but there's no doubt that Mahomes will be back in the lineup when Kansas City kicks off its postseason in the divisional round.