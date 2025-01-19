Mahomes completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 177 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 14 yards on seven attempts in Saturday's 23-14 playoff win over the Texans.

Mahomes' stats didn't pop in Saturday's box score, but he made plays when necessary against a stout defense in order to lift the Chiefs on to the AFC Championship Game. The superstar's lone touchdown pass was a highlight reel play in which he delivered a strike to Travis Kelce as a Houston defender was dragging the quarterback to the ground. Mahomes' minor ankle injury that he was nursing at the end of the regular season appears to be fully in the rear-view mirror. The Chiefs will now await the conclusion of Sunday's divisional round matchup between the Bills and Ravens in order to see which team will visit Kansas City next Sunday.