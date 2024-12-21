Mahomes completed 28 of 41 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans. He also rushed five times for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes quickly demonstrated that the ankle sprain he suffered in the Week 15 win over the Browns isn't inhibiting his ability to run, as he scrambled for a 12-yard gain on Kansas City's eighth offensive play and added a 15-yard rushing touchdown three plays later. The star quarterback tacked on an eight-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy in the third quarter as Kansas City improved to 14-1. The Chiefs need one win over their last two games or a Buffalo loss to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. Unless the Bills lose to the 3-11 Patriots on Sunday, Mahomes won't be rested against the Steelers on Christmas.