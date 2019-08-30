Codey McElroy: Let go by Dallas

McElroy was cut by the Cowboys on Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

McElroy joined the Cowboys in March and competed for a depth tight end role, but was ultimately unable to make the 53-man squad. He boasts athletic tools, having played two MiLB seasons in the Atlanta Braves organization in 2014 and 2015, but he remains a raw prospect. Still, McElroy could offer developmental upside, and with Dallas banged up at tight end he's a strong candidate to land on the practice squad.