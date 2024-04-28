Schrader is slated to sign with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Schrader had a mid-to-late-round draft grade from most analysts but somewhat surprisingly wasn't selected Saturday. Already 24 years old, Schrader walked on at Missouri after four years at Truman State. He was a bellcow back for the Tigers from 2022-23, amassing 446-2,372-23 on the ground and 41 catches for 328 scoreless yards. He led the SEC in rushing as a sixth-year senior last season. Schrader joins a backfield that includes Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason, fourth-round rookie Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor.