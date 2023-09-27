Richardson (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.
Richardson didn't practice last week before being ruled out for Week 3 action, but the QB's return to a full session Wednesday has him trending toward being available Sunday against the Rams. Such an outcome will be solidified once Richardson officially clears the NFL's concussion protocol.
