Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.

Johnson was seen wearing a walking boot and using crutches after the Colts' Week 7 loss to the Browns, but he seems to be trending in the right direction to play this Sunday. The 25-year-old defensive lineman out of Missouri State was able to participate in full during Friday's practice after recording consecutive DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday. If Johnson is unable to go this Sunday, Adetomiwa Adebawore is expected to see an increased workload as a rotational lineman on the Colts' defense.