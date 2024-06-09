Hull revealed his offseason knee surgery was more extensive than first thought as he suffered a torn left MCL also described as a "root tear" of his meniscus, The Athletic reports. He was cleared to return to full football activities a few weeks before OTAs and has participated fully in spring practices.

Moss missed all but one game last season due to a knee injury but the details of his surgery were not fully known. There's a wide open competition for the backup role to Jonathan Taylor with Zack Moss departing in free agency. Trey Sermon is likely the leading candidate but Hull and Tyler Goodson are in the mix. Either Hull or Goodson could get more work as the third-down or receiving option due to their pass-catching ability, but the situation remains fluid and it's possible the Colts could bring another veteran into the mix during training camp.