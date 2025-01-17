Moore racked up 78 tackles (51 solo), including 0.5 sacks, across 15 regular-season games with the Colts in 2024. He also had seven passes defense, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

Moore compiled another solid season with Indianapolis in 2024, leaving him with two more years on his contract with the team. He'll reprise his role as the Colts' top slot cornerback during the 2025 campaign, a gig which figures to continue providing Moore with fringe fantasy value in IDP formats.