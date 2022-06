Ehlinger appears to be firmly slotted into the No. 3 spot on the Colts' quarterback depth chart, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Ehlinger entered the offseason as the No. 2 QB behind Carson Wentz, who's now a Commander. However, the addition of Nick Foles in May pushed Ehlinger down a notch, as the Colts found the veteran backup they were seeking to complement new starter Matt Ryan.