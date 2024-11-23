Seibert (right hip) was removed from the Commanders' injury report Saturday and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus Dallas.

Seibert will thus make his return Sunday following a two-game absence due to a hip injury. The veteran kicker has been very productive when active this season -- he still ranks third in the league in total points scored (97) despite playing in only eight contests so far. With Seibert's return, Zane Gonzalez appears set to remain on Washington's practice squad after working as the team's placekicker each of the past two weeks.