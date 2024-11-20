Seibert (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Seibert has a chance to return for Sunday's game against Dallas after missing the two previous contests. It's a favorable matchup, with the Cowboys ranking 31st in points allowed per game (29.3).
