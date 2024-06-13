Milne (groin) was spotted working out during the Commanders' mandatory minicamp session Thursday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Milne missed all of Washington's 2023 campaign due to a groin injury sustained in late August of last year, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. The BYU product was the Commanders' primary return man the last time he was on the field (2022), tallying 311 punt return yards and 300 kick return yards in 15 games. Now that he's returned to form, expect Milne to compete for another special teams role as the offseason continues.