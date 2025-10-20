Armstrong is expected to miss time after sustaining a knee injury in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The veteran defensive end sustained a knee injury early in the first quarter of Sunday's loss, and it now appears it's serious enough for him to miss time. Armstrong has been Washington's most effective pass rusher through seven games, recording 24 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks. Preston Smith is currently the only healthy Commanders defensive end, with Armstrong, Javontae Jean-Baptiste (pectoral), Deatrich Wise (quadriceps) and Drake Jackson (knee) all dealing with injuries.