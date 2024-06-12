Luvu wasn't participating in Wednesday's mandatory minicamp session with what seems to be an ankle injury, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Fortier also noted that the injury seems to be minor and the Commanders are not concerned about Luvu's health. The 27-year-old linebacker agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal with Washington this past offseason to be one of the team's defensive leaders. Once he moves past his ankle issue, Luvu is expected to play alongside Bobby Wagner in what should be one of the best inside linebacker tandems in the NFL.