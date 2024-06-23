Dotson recently told reporters it's been "really nice" having a simplified approach under new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Dotson wasn't a good fit under former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, whose scheme emphasized screen passes and other quick throws that relied on yards after the catch. That's not Dotson's strength, nor did it help that Sam Howell was one of the least accurate QBs on deep passes. Kingsbury and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels may prove to be better fits for Dotson, but it would still be unwise to completely ignore his 2023 struggles. Out of 81 qualified wide receivers, he was 73rd in yards per target (6.2), 77th in yards per route (0.79), 78th in YAC average (2.1) and 78th in target rate (12.7 percent). Dotson had five more yards and three more TDs in five fewer games back in 2022, when he was the 16th overall draft pick and a Week 1 starter. The upcoming season will be his fifth in a row with a new coordinator/playcaller, dating back to his junior year at Penn State.