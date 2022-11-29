Davis registered 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 19-13 victory versus the Falcons.
Davis set a new season-high in tackles while playing every defensive snap for the fourth time in the past five games. The 2021 first-round pick also made an immediate impact Week 12, as he logged five stops on Atlanta's opening drive of the game. Davis has now recorded 35 tackles, one pass defended and one fumble recovery over the last five weeks, and he should continue to see increased playing time after starting middle linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot) was placed on injured reserve Friday.