Daniels got most of the first-team reps at June minicamp, Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports reports.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin, RB Austin Ekeler and head coach Dan Quinn all offered glowing praise during minicamp, mentioning Daniels' work ethic, leadership and understanding of Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Even so, Quinn hasn't determined a Week 1 starter and said the plan all along was for Daniels and Marcus Mariota to split first-team snaps during spring practices, per John Keim of ESPN.com. Reports from training camp in late July and early August should provide a better idea as to whether Daniels is truly competing with Mariota or is all but locked in for the Week 1 start at Tampa Bay.