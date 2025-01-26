Driskel (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday and will serve as Washington's emergency third quarterback versus Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Driskel has been the emergency QB throughout most of the season for the Commanders. The journeyman backup appeared in one game this season when he took one offensive snap Week 2 versus the Giants. He'll only be eligible to enter Sunday's game if both starting quarterback Jayden Daniels and primary backup Marcus Mariota are forced out with injury, illness or ejection.