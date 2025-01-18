Driskel (coach's decision) is inactive Saturday and will serve as Washington's emergency third quarterback against Detroit in the NFC divisional round, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

This is a familiar role for Driskel, as he has consistently been inactive as Washington's emergency QB on gamedays. He's gotten into only one contest on the campaign, taking one offensive snap as the backup to Jayden Daniels in Week 2. Driskel won't be able to enter Saturday's playoff contest unless both Daniels and Marcus Mariota become unable to play due to injury, illness or ejection.