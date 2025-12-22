Washington is signing Driskel from the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Driskel will join the Commanders' active roster to provide the team with a bit of quarterback depth ahead of Thursday's divisional matchup against the Cowboys. Jayden Daniels (elbow) is already ruled out for the year and Marcus Mariota (hand/quad) is considered day-to-day after having been forced out of Saturday's 29-18 loss to the Eagles, potentially leaving Josh Johnson to start in Week 17. Driskel served as the Commanders' third-string quarterback in 2024, so he's already familiar with Kliff Kingsbury's offense, and in his only regular-season appearance with the team he handled a single offensive snap.