Commanders' Jeff Driskel: Poached by Commanders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington is signing Driskel from the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.
Driskel will join the Commanders' active roster to provide the team with a bit of quarterback depth ahead of Thursday's divisional matchup against the Cowboys. Jayden Daniels (elbow) is already ruled out for the year and Marcus Mariota (hand/quad) is considered day-to-day after having been forced out of Saturday's 29-18 loss to the Eagles, potentially leaving Josh Johnson to start in Week 17. Driskel served as the Commanders' third-string quarterback in 2024, so he's already familiar with Kliff Kingsbury's offense, and in his only regular-season appearance with the team he handled a single offensive snap.
