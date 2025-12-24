Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that Driskel will serve as the team's No. 2 quarterback behind starter Josh Johnson during Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

With Jayden Daniels (elbow) and Marcus Mariota (hand/quad) both ruled out for Thursday's divisional contest, Driskel -- who was signed off the Cardinals' practice squad earlier this week -- will suit up as Johnson's backup. Josh Johnson. Driskel's last NFL action came back in 2024 with Washington, when he played one snap on offense in a Week 2 game against the Giants.