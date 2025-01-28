McNichols finished the 2024 regular season with 55 carries for 261 yards and four touchdowns and nine catches for 27 yards, adding five carries for nine yards and a touchdown in three playoff appearances.

McNichols got a bunch of chances to step in as Washington's No. 2 back, with Brian Robinson missing three games and Austin Ekeler five. While he mostly performed well, the enduring memory of McNichols' season for a lot of Washington fans will be be his lost fumble on a kick return during the NFC Championship Game -- a mistake that allowed the Eagles to stretch their lead from eight points to 15. The 29-year-old McNichols is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this offseason.