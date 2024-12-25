McNichols rushed twice for three yards and caught all four of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Eagles.

McNichols' four targets, four catches and 15 receiving yards were all season highs in each category. The fourth-year running back played 19 of the Commanders' 68 offensive snaps, behind starter Brian Robinson (43) and ahead of Chris Rodriguez (7). Despite his uptick in usage in the passing game in Week 16, McNichols does not see enough consistent usage to be a viable fantasy option. The 28-year-old will look to contribute more on offense when the Commanders host the Falcons in Week 17.