The Commanders selected Gulbin in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 209th overall.

Gulbin (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) started at center for Michigan State in 2025 but started at guard for the two years prior at Wake Forest. Gulbin is a poor athlete by interior lineman standards and has poor reach (31 and 3/4-inch arms), so he projects as a career backup despite his quality collegiate play at Michigan State and Wake Forest over the last three years.