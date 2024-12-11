Brown is expected to miss several weeks (and possibly the rest of the season) due to a kidney injury, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

It initially was reported as a rib injury when Brown exited Washington's Week 13 win over the Titans. Coming out of a Week 14 bye, coach Dan Quinn revealed Wednesday that Brown is in danger of missing the rest of the season due to an internal injury. We now know it's a kidney injury -- likely a laceration that was caused by a cracked rib. With Brown out for at least the next few weeks, there's an opportunity for Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus and Luke McCaffrey to get more snaps alongside No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin.