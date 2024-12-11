Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Brown (rib) is "going to be out for a while" with a "significant internal injury," Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Brown exited early in the Commanders' Week 13 win over the Titans with what had been listed as a rib injury, and after undergoing further testing over the team's Week 14 bye, the wideout is apparently dealing with a more severe issue than anticipated. Quinn didn't go into specifics regarding Brown's injury, though the coach noted that the 28-year-old receiver will likely be lost for the season, pending further evaluation. If that's the case, Brown's eighth professional campaign will come to an end with him having recorded 35 receptions for 453 yards and one touchdown on 56 targets over 11 games. In Brown's absence, more snaps could be available for Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus and Luke McCaffrey behind top wideout Terry McLaurin.