Brown has resumed working out, and he said Tuesday that he'll "come back stronger" after missing the end of last season with a kidney injury, Commanders Wire reports.

Released by the Texans last summer after they overbooked at wide receiver, Brown landed on his feet in Washington and quickly earned the No. 2 receiver job. He averaged 3.2 catches for 41.2 yards in 11 games, albeit with his lone TD coming on a hail mary, before a kidney laceration in early December brought his season to an early end. The Commanders re-signed Brown last week on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, which is similar to what he got from the Texans at the same time last year before a trade for Stefon Diggs made him expendable. The Commanders have also made a major trade for a veteran wide receiver, adding Deebo Samuel, but they don't have great depth after losing Dyami Brown (Jaguars) and Olamide Zaccheaus (Bears) in free agency. While Noah Brown's depth-chart standing could still take a hit as the offseason progresses, he's a clear favorite for the No. 3 receiver job amongst players currently on the roster.