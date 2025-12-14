Commanders' Noah Brown: Exits Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown was forced out of Sunday's game against the Giants with a back injury.
Prior to his exit, Brown caught his only target for 28 yards. In his absence, Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Treylon Burks and Jaylin Lane are available to handle the Commanders' WR duties.
More News
-
Commanders' Noah Brown: One catch in return•
-
Commanders' Noah Brown: Has Week 14 designation removed•
-
Commanders' Noah Brown: Comes off IR, still questionable•
-
Commanders' Noah Brown: Questionable but still on IR•
-
Commanders' Noah Brown: Another full practice•
-
Commanders' Noah Brown: Full practice Wednesday•